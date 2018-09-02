|Location:
|Cubanisimo Vineyards
|Map:
|1754 Best Road NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503.588.1763
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/labor%20day%20weekend%20cuban%20style.html
|All Dates:
Labor Day Weekend Cuban Style
Join us for this year's celebration! Check out the details below:
$20 Pre-Sale General Admission
-includes admission into event
$30 Pre-Sale Afternoon Package
-includes admission, Cubanisimo wine glass, tapas plate, and entry into raffle!
$10 Designated Driver
-includes admission and special bracelet
$5 for children under the age of 12
$9 tapas plates served by Pura Vida Cocina
**Free General Admission for Wine Club and Active or Retired Military
Live music from Pura Vida all three days!
Salsa Lessons by Mz. Jitterbug all three days!
***prices will increase $10 at the door so get your tickets today!
Fee: $20
