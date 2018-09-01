Labor Day Weekend Cuban Style

Join us for this year's celebration! Check out the details below:



$20 Pre-Sale General Admission

-includes admission into event



$30 Pre-Sale Afternoon Package

-includes admission, Cubanisimo wine glass, tapas plate, and entry into raffle!



$10 Designated Driver

-includes admission and special bracelet



$5 for children under the age of 12



$9 tapas plates served by Pura Vida Cocina



**Free General Admission for Wine Club and Active or Retired Military



Live music from Pura Vida all three days!



Salsa Lessons by Mz. Jitterbug all three days!



***prices will increase $10 at the door so get your tickets today!

Fee: $20