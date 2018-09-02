Labor Day Weekend BBQ and Wine Release @ AniChe

Celebrate the hard work you do this Labor Day Weekend and join us for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ and release of 7 Gables!



The menu:

- $12 lamb burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)

- $10 Zenner’s dogs

- Potato salad

- Tabouli

All lovingly made by our very own Ani, Tom, Che and Surreal!



Pair with 7 Gables special $5 glass pour

$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.

"The fruit derived from labor has the sweetest of pleasures"