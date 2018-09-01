 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/268049703929219/
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Labor Day Weekend BBQ and Wine Release @ AniChe

Celebrate the hard work you do this Labor Day Weekend and join us for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ and release of 7 Gables!

The menu:
- $12 lamb burgers (or kabobs for glutards like Rachael) on brioche bun (add avocados, cheese and bacon for extra $3)
- $10 Zenner’s dogs
- Potato salad
- Tabouli
All lovingly made by our very own Ani, Tom, Che and Surreal!

Pair with 7 Gables special $5 glass pour
$10 tasting fees will be donated to ACLU.
"The fruit derived from labor has the sweetest of pleasures"

Join us for our annual Lamb Burger BBQ and release of 7 Gables!

AniChe Cellars
71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
