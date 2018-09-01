 Calendar Home
Location:Chateau Bianca
Map:17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Phone: (503) 623-6181
Email:customerservice@chateaubianca.com
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sep 3, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Labor Day Promotion at Chateau Bianca Winery

Chateau Bianca Winery will be open during Labor Day! We are excited to be able to host your friends and family out on the patio with a good old fashion BBQ.

Come hang out with us if you aren't leaving town.

OR

Pick up a bottle of wine for the camping trip or day at the coast!

Chateau Bianca Winery will be open during Labor Day! We are excited to be able to host your friends

Chateau Bianca
Chateau Bianca 17485 17485 Highway 22, Dallas, OR 97338
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

