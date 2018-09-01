 Calendar Home
Labor Day Celebration

You’re invited to join us at the tasting room for a classic melting pot of cultures as we mix French flair with American tradition.

Say goodbye to summer in style as we release the newest addition to the Domaine Divio line-up; the 2016 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir.

On the Menu:
• Paella (Chicken, Chorizo & Pork)
• Orange Honey Lavender Cookies
• Crispy Lemon Feuilletés

 

Fee: $25 per person

