|Location:
|Domaine Divio
|Map:
|16435 NE Lewis Rogers Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503.334.0903
|Email:
|info@domainedivio.com
|Website:
|http://https://domainedivio.com/labor-day-2018/
|All Dates:
Labor Day Celebration
You’re invited to join us at the tasting room for a classic melting pot of cultures as we mix French flair with American tradition.
Say goodbye to summer in style as we release the newest addition to the Domaine Divio line-up; the 2016 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir.
On the Menu:
• Paella (Chicken, Chorizo & Pork)
• Orange Honey Lavender Cookies
• Crispy Lemon Feuilletés
Fee: $25 per person
Join us for a classic melting pot of cultures as we mix French flair with American tradition.