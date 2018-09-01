Labor Day Celebration

You’re invited to join us at the tasting room for a classic melting pot of cultures as we mix French flair with American tradition.



Say goodbye to summer in style as we release the newest addition to the Domaine Divio line-up; the 2016 Chehalem Mountains Pinot Noir.



On the Menu:

• Paella (Chicken, Chorizo & Pork)

• Orange Honey Lavender Cookies

• Crispy Lemon Feuilletés

Fee: $25 per person