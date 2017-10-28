 Calendar Home
Location:Phelps Creek Estate and Vineyards
Map:1808 Country Club Rd, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-399-2861
Email:ben@phelpscreekvineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-paulee-end-of-harvest-winemakers-dinner-tickets-38666196635
All Dates:Oct 28, 2017 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm

La Paulée - Winemaker's Dinner

Harvest is an exciting and exhausting season. Each vintage, our team works tirelessly to pull off another year's worth of wines.

On October 28th, we celebrate La Paulée with Bob & Lynette as they open their home for this intimate winemaker's dinner.

The evening will be filled with laughter, celebration and a five course menu of cozy Autumn dishes and wine pairings brought to you by Chef Eyal Liebman and Sommelière Rebecca Meïr-Liebman.

Only 20 seats available!

View the menu/ticketing information here:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-paulee-end-of-harvest-winemakers-dinner-tickets-38666196635

 

Fee: $90

Five Course Meal by Chef and Somm with Wine Pairings by Phelps Creek Vineyards.

