Kriselle Cellars Winemaker's Dinner at Larks

Join us for special wine dinner celebrating the arrival of spring! We are very excited to work with Chef de Cusine Maggie Trujillo at Larks Restaurant at Inn at the Commons for a very uncommon affair. Kriselle Cellars Owner/winemaker Scott Steingraber will be presenting the wines that have been artfully paired with a beautiful 7-course feast. This is a food and wine pairing dinner that should not be missed!



Reservations are required, please call 541-774-4760 for your seat at our table for this very special evening. We hope you will join us!

Fee: $95