 Calendar Home
Location:Larks Restaurant at Inn at the Commons
Map:200 N Riverside Ave, Medford, Or 97501
Phone: 5417744760
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://krisellecellars.com
All Dates:Apr 19, 2017 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Kriselle Cellars Winemaker's Dinner at Larks

Join us for special wine dinner celebrating the arrival of spring!   We are very excited to work with Chef de Cusine Maggie Trujillo at Larks Restaurant at Inn at the Commons for a very uncommon affair.  Kriselle Cellars Owner/winemaker Scott Steingraber will be presenting the wines that have been artfully paired with a beautiful 7-course feast.  This is a food and wine pairing dinner that should not be missed!

Reservations are required, please call 541-774-4760 for your seat at our table for this very special evening.  We hope you will join us!

Fee: $95

Come and experience this wonderful winemaker dinner. Cheers!

Larks Restaurant at Inn at the Commons
Larks Restaurant at Inn at the Commons 97501 200 N Riverside Ave, Medford, Or 97501
April (2017)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS