 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://www.krisellecellars.com
All Dates:Nov 24, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Nov 25, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm music from 1-4pm

Kriselle Cellars Thanksgiving Open House Event

Celebrate the Season and come experience how magical Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room is when it is all dolled up for the holidays! Enjoy our Thanksgiving Open House with live music by Jen Ambrose from 1-4pm and wood fire pizza. Where we celebrate the holidays with family, friends, and fine wine!

 

Fee: $no cover

Celebrate the Season and come experience how magical Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room is when it is all dolled up for the holidays! Enjoy our Thanksgiving Open House with live music by Jen Ambrose from 1-4pm and wood fire pizza. Where we celebrate the holidays with family, friends, and fine wine!   Fee: $no cover
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS