|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Kriselle Cellars Malbec Release and live Music
Come enjoy a live music performance by Mike Brons from 1-4pm. And experience our beautiful new release of our 2015 Malbec! Cheers!!
Fee: $no cover
