 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Map:12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
Phone: 541-830-8466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://www.krisellecellars.com
All Dates:Oct 21, 2017 11:00 am - 5:30 pm music from 1-4pm

Kriselle Cellars Malbec Release and live Music

Come enjoy a live music performance by Mike Brons from 1-4pm. And experience our beautiful new release of our 2015 Malbec! Cheers!!

 

Fee: $no cover

Come enjoy a live music performance by Mike Brons from 1-4pm. And experience our beautiful new release of our 2015 Malbec! Cheers!!   Fee: $no cover
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room 12956 12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
October (2017)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS