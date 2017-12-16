|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd, White City, OR 97503
|Phone:
|541-830-8466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.krisellecellars.com
|All Dates:
Kriselle Cellars celebrates with Matt Dorris
Come see a magical performance from Matt Dorris from 1-4pm at Kriselle Cellars. Embrace the holidays in out decorated tasting room. Celebrate the season! Cheers!
Fee: $no cover
