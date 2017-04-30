 Calendar Home
Location:Castaway
Map:1900 NW 18th Ave, Portland, Oregon 97209
Phone: 503-897--8013
Email:wine@cellar503.com
Website:http://pouroregon.com
All Dates:Apr 30, 2017 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kriselle Cellars at Pour Oregon

Come enjoy Kriselle Cellars wonderful wines at Cellar 503 Wine Festival. Pour Oregon features 40 small artisan winemakers making great wine in every corner of Oregon. Tickets are $60 and include a Riedel tasting glass and complimentary tastes from 40 wineries. $5 of each ticket benefits Make-A-Wish Oregon. For more information please visit www.pouroregon.com Cheers!

Fee: $60

Come experience Kriselle Cellars at Cellar 503 Wine Festival

