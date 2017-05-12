 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:May 12, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Kitt Garoutte

Guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte – jazz, pop, classical, blues, R&B, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic–an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.

Guitar and vocals by Kit Garoutte – jazz, pop, classical, blues, R&B, folk, funk, rock, new acoustic–an eclectic, finger pickin’ mix you won’t want to miss.
The Pines Tasting Room
The Pines Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS