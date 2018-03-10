|Location:
|Stave & Stone
|210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/kerry-wiliams-live-music/
Kerry Wiliams- Live Music
Local favorite Kerry Williams will be kicking up the tunes March 10th. Join us Saturday for a glass of wine, beer, or cider & dancing!!
