Location:Stave & Stone
Map:210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/kerry-wiliams-live-music/
All Dates:Mar 10, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Kerry Wiliams- Live Music

Local favorite Kerry Williams will be kicking up the tunes March 10th. Join us Saturday for a glass of wine, beer, or cider & dancing!!

Stave & Stone
Stave & Stone 97031 210 Oak Street, Hood River, OR, 97031
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
