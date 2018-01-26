 Calendar Home
Location:Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center ~ Columbia Hall
Map:2330 NE 17th Street, Salem, Oregon 97301
Phone: 503.687.2618
Email:info@keelerestatevineyard.com
Website:http://firsttasteoregon.com/event-details/
All Dates:Jan 26, 2018 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Keeler Estate Vineyard at First Taste Oregon

Taste the best Oregon has to offer, including Keeler Estate Vineyard's award-winning, certified Organic and Biodynamic wines!
Find us in booth # 96, near the Piano Bar.
Admission: $8-30, All Ages + Beer/Wine with ID

 

Fee: $8-30

Featuring the best in Oregon Wines, Craft Breweries, Hard Ciders, Spirits, and Delectable Eats

