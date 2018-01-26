|Location:
|Oregon State Fair & Exposition Center ~ Columbia Hall
|Map:
|2330 NE 17th Street, Salem, Oregon 97301
|Phone:
|503.687.2618
|Email:
|info@keelerestatevineyard.com
|Website:
|http://firsttasteoregon.com/event-details/
|All Dates:
Keeler Estate Vineyard at First Taste Oregon
Taste the best Oregon has to offer, including Keeler Estate Vineyard's award-winning, certified Organic and Biodynamic wines!
Find us in booth # 96, near the Piano Bar.
Admission: $8-30, All Ages + Beer/Wine with ID
Fee: $8-30
Featuring the best in Oregon Wines, Craft Breweries, Hard Ciders, Spirits, and Delectable Eats