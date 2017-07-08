Karen Lovely & Ben Rice together Kathken Vyds

Two of our favorite performers, Karen Lovely and Ben Rice, grace the stage @ Kathken Vineyards after touring the USA and Europe!! You are going to love these two and the energy they create onstage!! Karen is an electric contemporary & old school blues singer and Ben is a traditional blues guitar man that can bring you to your feet with original & honest vocals. Please support these amazing musicians and us in bringing awesome music to Salem. Remember to bring a jacket/blanket & camp chair to the event. No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Food and beverages provided for purchase during event. Free parking. Tickets and tables reservations available prior to event by calling 503-316-3911,

Fee: $10 per person