Kaiser Iris Festival Weekend

Each year Schreiner's Iris Gardens donates hundreds of field-fresh Iris stems to the Keizer Iris Festival and there is no better place to celebrate than at Schreiner’s Iris Gardens. Check out the beautiful floats in the parade in Keizer, then visit our 10-acre display garden in full bloom, join in a 5K or 10K walk through the irises, sample unique liqueurs from Spiritopia, and participate in the discussion of two interesting iris demonstrations.

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Keiser Iris Walk with the Willamette Wanderers. Walk through fields of colorful irises on a 5K or 10K route. The walk begins at the Display Gardens. Registration required. Leashed, sociable dogs are welcome.

Saturday & Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Spiritopia Craft Spirits of Corvallis, Oregon (www.spiritopia.com) will offer tastings of their fine liqueurs. Tantalize your taste buds with their premium artisan liqueurs and purchase your favorites to take home.

On Saturday from Noon to 5:00 p.m., Elixir Craft Spirits (elixircraftspirits.com), makers of artisanal liqueurs in the Old World tradition will tempt you with tastings of their Iris liqueurs and other varieties.

Also Saturday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., check out our live How to Dig & Divide Iris Demonstration. We will discuss and review the proper time and technique for digging and separating Irises. It’s easier than you think! Bring your questions and learn tips from the experts. Free demonstration in our Plant Sale area, open to all.

From 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, join us as special guest Sue Bielemeier of Green Thumb Flower Box Florists provides a free demonstration of flower arranging, highlighting the use of Iris in a variety of arrangements.

Fee: $5 for parking; nominal fee for liqueur tasting.