June Open House & Walk in the Vines

Please Join Dena and Ernie for our June Open House from 10 am – 3 pm on Saturday, June 16th and Sunday, June 17th.



The vines are in bloom and the 2018 growing season is in full swing! Join Ernie for a walk in the vines and then Dena will pour you a taste of what is to come from the 2018 vintage.



The vineyard floor is set with nutritious cover crops to support our army of good bugs as they vanquish the bad bugs. Sometime around September to October Ernie will turn the cover crop into the soil to provide a nutritious bounty for our vines as they sunset into the dormant season.



And the vines, they are a growing! They have a tight schedule to meet. Starting off in mid-April with bud break, flowering now and finishing with the Great Cluster Pluck of 2018, that is now only 100 days away.



The crew is working fast to capture all of the vines’ growth and position the shoots into the trellis wires. A little process improvement from last year has us stride for stride with the vines’ explosive growth.



And what better way to celebrate all this activity in the vineyard than enjoying a refreshing glass of Chardonnay, or a blushing Rosé? We do that, and more! Here is the tasting program for the June Open House weekend:



2017 Her Silhouette Chardonnay

“Chiffon Harvest Rose yellow introduces star fruit, passion fruit, tamarind and quince paste aromas leading to an admirably concentrated, voluminous and scintillating palate expression of quintessential Chardonnay. Focused and well placed acidity seals the deal.”



2017 Our Muse Viognier

“Ornate gold leaf conjures an exotic bouquet of peach marmalade, cinnamon, quince paste, ripe apricot and Stargazer lily aromas rising to a crescendo. It is just amazing they can all fit in a single glass! The palate is remarkably unctuous, concentrated and leaves your senses sizzling like an isotope. The mid palate transitions to a long and vibrant finish with a sustained half life.”



2017 Bellpine Pearl Rose

"Sporting intensely flamboyant pink coral, an evolving bouquet of fresh summer strawberry, currant and tea rose aromas are enlivened by kumquat zest to conjure up a kaleidoscopic Springtime bouquet. Flavors of pineapple, strawberry and starfruit evoke a cloudburst of mid-palate intensity that lingers effortlessly as if there is unfinished business to attend. And that is just about as elegant a thrill as one can expect from “The Pearl.” The next move is up to you…"



2016 Pinot Meunier

"Blushing ruby red. Elegant and delineated aromas festively waft tart red Montmorency cherry, Oregon strawberry preserves and baking spice adorned by cocoa dusted almonds. Easy going and playful on the initial embrace, but the mid-palate reveals a strengthening tenacity as the third grape of Champagne delivers crisp acidity and textured tannins. Lithe and elegant, savory and sweet – quite the little tart, indeed. Unfined and unfiltered."



2010 iPinot Pinot Noir

"Alluring red releases a rich torrent of wild cherry, black raspberry, tilled earth, cinnamon, and cardamom punctuated by a hint of dried tea leaf. Permeating on the palate with a deep richness and persuasive acidity that continues effortlessly while refined stem tannins seal the deal on an endless finish. Unfined and unfiltered."



Please contact Dena with any questions or to place an order by email at cuvee@amalierobert.com or by phone at 503.88.CUVEE (28833).



The tasting fee is $15, refundable with a 2 bottle purchase per person. A-List members with up to 4 guests will enjoy a complimentary tasting. All case purchases (including mix and match) receive a 10% discount (A-List members receive a 20% discount.) And there is always a free cork in every bottle!



We are located at 13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, about 20 minutes west of Salem.



Kindest Regards,



Dena & Ernie

