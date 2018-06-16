 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5419938301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 16, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

June Copper Club Pick Up Party

Join us for our Summer club shipment release. Enjoy a special tasting of all of the wines in the June shipment, hors d’eourves, and plenty of stories served up by our owner and grower Lonnie Wright! If you can’t make it to our Copper Club Party at the end of the month, this is truly the next best thing!

