July Open House - Champagne Deconstructed

Please join Dena and Ernie for our July open house from 10 am – 3 pm on Saturday, July 29th.



Please note we will be closed on Sunday, July 30th.



The tasting will begin with our 2016 Arismatic whites - when Aromatic meets Charismatic!



2016 Her Silhouette Chardonnay

"Bursting Sunflower radiates vivaciously setting the stage for an intense and unrelenting presentation of cool climate, stainless steel fermented, estate grown Oregon Chardonnay. Rich and concentrated unadorned flavors and textures envelope the palate and permeate the senses, framed by delineated acidity proving an enduring finish not soon to forget."



2016 Our Muse Viognier

"Waxen honeycomb adorns while pungent aromas of quince paste, kumquat zest and Casablanca lily entertain. Inspiring on the palate with a generous mouth feel and intense varietal character, tingling acidity saves the day with a teasing finish. Succulent but not sweet, here’s a wine you would like to meet!"



We will complete the Sweet 16 party with our Bellpine Pearl Rosé.



2016 Bellpine Pearl Rosé

"Brilliant polished copper flits about its confines restlessly awaiting a chance encounter. Upon release, the enticement is Orange blossom, kumquat zest, mountain laurel and Asian pear. Broadly textured from the free run juice of Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir, the pure essence of Pinot pervades the palate with the elegance of unadorned fruit and precision of deftly poised acidity yielding a very clean and radiant blush."



And who can resist adding Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir to taste Champagne Deconstructed?



2015 Pinot Meunier - 90 points, Wine & Spirits Magazine, October 2017

"Chagall stained glass red. Aromas of fresh, ripe Oregon strawberries, crystallized red rose petals, purple wildflowers and cocoa dusted almonds enchant. An elegant and refined palate experience evokes sweet-tart red fruits providing the delicate veil for a firm and engaging finish, aka the velvet glove. Lithe and elegant, savory and sweet – quite the little tart, indeed."



2013 iPinot

"Desire red transcends the space and time between the glass and your palate. Evoking the senses to dark cherry, heirloom red rose, black raspberry, cola, tea leaf and hibiscus aromas, the juicy palate expression reveals an elegant and seductive expression of ripe red fruits, cinnamon and resolute, yet refined stem tannins that linger with intent."



2012 The Uncarved Block Pinot Noir - 93 points, Wine & Spirits Magazine, October 2017

"Sting Ray blinker red. Elegant and delineated aromas of cherry jelly, red raspberries, balsamic drenched strawberries, Five Spice and cocoa dusted almonds taunt while gaining full access to your frontal lobe. Luxuriously enveloping and captivating, precisely exquisite flavors tease, exposing deftly wielded acidity and finely textured stem tannins juxtaposed. Unfined and unfiltered."





A-List members with up to 4 guests will enjoy a complimentary tasting. All case purchases (including mix and match) receive a 10% discount (A-List members receive a 20% discount.) And there is always a free cork in every bottle!



Please contact Dena with any questions or to place an order at cuvee@amalierobert.com or by phone at 503.88.CUVEE (28833.)



We are located at 13531 Bursell Road, Dallas, about 20 minutes west of Salem. Driving Directions and Map



Kindest Regards,



Dena & Ernie

Fee: $15, refundable with 2 bottle purchase