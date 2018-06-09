Joyride

Grab your girls and your bikes, we’re heading back to wine country with new routes for 2018! Whether you’re a casual cruiser or a seasoned pedal pusher, come join us for Cycle Oregon’s one-day celebration of women and bikes. Join us just for the ride or make a weekend out of it.

Choose from three stunning routes then kick back and celebrate, Cycle Oregon style. That means groovin’ live entertainment, decadent rest stops, a fabulous finish line feast and Stoller Family Estate’s finest vino.

Sorry, fellas. This ride is for women, but we’d be happy to have you come and volunteer!

Tickets: http://www.cycleoregon.com/ride/joyride/.