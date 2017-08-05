 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Joanne Broh at Bennett Vineyards

This dynamic artist serves up blues, jazz and contemporary music, backed by the talented Stephen Arriola and Don Elkington. We will have food for purchase from another favorite, Billy Thur (The Zingaro). And of course, a full selection of whites, Pinots and local beers on tap. We're just minutes from Eugene. We open at noon.

Great music, food and wine!

