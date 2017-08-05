|Location:
|Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
|Map:
|25974 Hwy 36, Cheshire, OR 97419
|Phone:
|541 998 3336
|Email:
|lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
|All Dates:
Joanne Broh at Bennett Vineyards
This dynamic artist serves up blues, jazz and contemporary music, backed by the talented Stephen Arriola and Don Elkington. We will have food for purchase from another favorite, Billy Thur (The Zingaro). And of course, a full selection of whites, Pinots and local beers on tap. We're just minutes from Eugene. We open at noon.
Great music, food and wine!