Location:Samuel Robert Winery
Map:510 S. Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038350678
Email:info@samuelrobertwinery.com
Website:http://www.samuelrobertwinery.com
All Dates:May 6, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jazz meets wine at Samuel Robert Winery

Join Samuel Robert Winery in welcoming the Jake Brown Quartet on May 6th starting at 6pm! The Jake Brown Quartet delivers an eclectic mix of Latin, swing and fusion from a background of classic Jazz led by saxophone player, Jake Brown.

Wine for purchase.

$5 cover charge *waived with a bottle purchase

 

Samuel Robert Winery
Samuel Robert Winery 97101 510 S. Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
