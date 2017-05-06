|Location:
|Samuel Robert Winery
|Map:
|510 S. Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5038350678
|Email:
|info@samuelrobertwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.samuelrobertwinery.com
|All Dates:
Jazz meets wine at Samuel Robert Winery
Join Samuel Robert Winery in welcoming the Jake Brown Quartet on May 6th starting at 6pm! The Jake Brown Quartet delivers an eclectic mix of Latin, swing and fusion from a background of classic Jazz led by saxophone player, Jake Brown.
Wine for purchase.
$5 cover charge *waived with a bottle purchase
