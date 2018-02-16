James Beard: America’s First Foodie

Kicking off the 2018 Yamhill Valley weekend of the 13th annual Oregon Truffle Festival in grand style with a showing of the film “James Beard: America’s First Foodie.” This James Beard-focused event begins with a winery reception featuring acclaimed pinots and chardonnays from Willamette Valley Vineyards, accompanied by truffled hors d’oeuvres from James Beard award winning chef Ken Forkish. Held in the Grand Ballroom at the Chehalem Cultural Center, the film’s Director and Co-Producer will talk about James Beard’s Oregon roots, and what inspired them to create this lovely film. The film showing, which lasts approximately an hour, will be accompanied by Oregon truffle beer and popcorn made especially for the evening.

Price: $60

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/americas-first-foodie-legacy-james-beard-told-film-story/.