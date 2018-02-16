 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 E Sheridan St, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/americas-first-foodie-the-legacy-of-james-beard-told-in-film/
All Dates:Feb 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

James Beard: America’s First Foodie

Kicking off the 2018 Yamhill Valley weekend of the 13th annual Oregon Truffle Festival in grand style with a showing of the film “James Beard: America’s First Foodie.” This James Beard-focused event begins with a winery reception featuring acclaimed pinots and chardonnays from Willamette Valley Vineyards, accompanied by truffled hors d’oeuvres from James Beard award winning chef Ken Forkish. Held in the Grand Ballroom at the Chehalem Cultural Center, the film’s Director and Co-Producer will talk about James Beard’s Oregon roots, and what inspired them to create this lovely film. The film showing, which lasts approximately an hour, will be accompanied by Oregon truffle beer and popcorn made especially for the evening.

Price: $60

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/americas-first-foodie-legacy-james-beard-told-film-story/.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

