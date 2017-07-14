 Calendar Home
Location:Kathken park
Map:5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Jul 14, 2017 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens @ 6pm. Entry fee collected there.

Jake Blair Band @ Kathken Vineyards

The Jake Blair Band makes it's 15th return performance here @ Kathken Vineyards and we're always excited to have them play here! We just know that you are going to love Jake as much as we do after you hear his masterful guitar work and vocals.
Food and beverages provided for purchase. No children, dogs, outside food or beverages, ice chests or refunds. Remember to bring a jacket/blanket as the park cools down in the evenings. Camp chairs are recommended as our hard plastic chairs are not that comfortable! Tickets & table reservations available by calling 503-316-3911. 

Fee: $10 per person

Kathken park
Kathken park 97304 5739 Orchard Heights Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
