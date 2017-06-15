 Calendar Home
Location:Kriselle Cellars
Map:12956 Modoc Road, White City, Or 97503
Phone: 5418308466
Email:info@krisellecellars.com
Website:http://12956 Modoc Road
All Dates:Jun 15, 2017 11:00 am - 7:00 pm live music from 5-7pm

Jake Akin performs at Kriselle Cellars!

Our Summer Music Series kicks off with live music by Jake Akin from 5-7pm.  Come and enjoy live music, friends, and fine wine at Kriselle Cellars.  Cheers!

Fee: $no cover

Our Summer Music Series kicks off with live music by Jake Akin from 5-7pm.  Come and enjoy live music, friends, and fine wine at Kriselle Cellars.  Cheers! Fee: $no cover
Kriselle Cellars
Kriselle Cellars 12956 12956 Modoc Road, White City, Or 97503
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS