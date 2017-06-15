|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Road, White City, Or 97503
|Phone:
|5418308466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Road
|All Dates:
Jake Akin performs at Kriselle Cellars!
Our Summer Music Series kicks off with live music by Jake Akin from 5-7pm. Come and enjoy live music, friends, and fine wine at Kriselle Cellars. Cheers!
Fee: $no cover
