J.K. Carriere-Parrett Mountain Paulee Party

Parrett Mountain neighbor wineries Beckham Estate and Crowley Wines as well as Wolves & People Brewing join us for Paulée, a traditional end-of-harvest celebration. The crew at Spatzle & Speck will be roasting a couple of pigs* + prepping delicious sides! Your $75 ticket ($65 for JKC, Beckham & Crowley club members**) includes pre-dinner tasting, dinner, wine and beer, and tales of harvest 2018. 6 pm to 9 pm at J.K. Carriere.