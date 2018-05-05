 Calendar Home
Location:Fratelli Ponzi
Map:100 SW 7th Street, Dundee, Oregon 97155
Phone: 503-538-2014
Email:contact@oregonwineeducation.com
Website:http://wineeducation.chehalemvalley.org
All Dates:May 5, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am

Italy in Oregon

Per capita, more Italian wine is imported into Portland than any city in the US. In this area, we love our Italian wines! But a growing number of Oregon winemakers are making waves with Italian varietals- in the Willamette Valley, in Southern Oregon, and in the Oregon Gorge; and they are delicious.In this lively session we will learn about, and taste wines from Italian varietals with an Oregon twist against their imported counterparts accompanied by tasty antipasti from Fratelli Ponzi and the Dundee Bistro.Which are better? You judge!
Instructor: Maxine Borcherding, Sommelier, Lead Chef Instructor, Oregon Culinary Institute Wine Educator, Taste and Compare Academy of Wine, Food and Spirits

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/italy-in-oregon-tickets-44966230205

 

Fee: $55 to $65

Come learn about Italian varietals imported as well as made locally. (Paired antipasti included.)

