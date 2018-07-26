 Calendar Home
Location:Linfield College
Map:900 SE Baker St, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: (503) 472-2727
All Dates:Jul 26, 2018 6:30 pm - 10:00 pm

IPNC Dinner at Youngberg Hill

32nd IPNC ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Join us at Youngberg Hill to celebrate 29 years of history with dinner prepared by an internationally acclaimed chef from Burgundy, Katherine Frelon. Katherine is the founder of cookery school in Burgundy and also through the Burgundy area from Chablis down to Beaune, Cote de Nuits and beyond. This promises to be a spectacular evening. We ll enjoy a feast of local, seasonal ingredients of great food with a French flair paired perfectly with a library of our wines. This will be a most magical evening of wine, food and the most spectacular view in the valley.

Price: $125 per person (gratuity included)

Availability: Space is limited.

 

Fee: $125

