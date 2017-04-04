|Location:
|Northwest Wine Studies Center
|Map:
|215 Doaks Ferry Road NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|503.584.7280
|Email:
|michael.adams@chemeketa.edu
|Website:
|http://www.chemeketa.edu/programs/winestudies/
|All Dates:
Introduction to Wine Marketing Course
Introduction to Wine Marketing is a three-credit course offered by the Chemeketa Community College Wine Studies Program. This is an 11-week class, beginning April 4. Class meets 9:00 to 11:50 am, Tuesdays. For questions, please contact the instructor, Michael Adams.
Fee: $307