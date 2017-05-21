Introduction to Sensory Evaluation of Wine

In this one-of-a-kind course in the heart of the Willamette Valley, you will spend two fun and focused days enhancing your critical tasting ability and learning the basic aspects of sensory evaluation often overlooked in most wine tastings.



Facilitated by Dr. Elizabeth Tomasino of the world-renowned Oregon State University, Department of Food Science and Technology, you will participate in tastings of wine standards and explore the origins of desirable and undesirable flavors of wine and the stylistic contributions of winemaking techniques.



Topics and tastings include sessions on wine odors, defect recognition, tasting consistency, mouthfeel description, aroma recognition and more. The course is designed both for those new to tasting and will challenge those that are more experienced. You will receive immediate feedback on your sensitivity to a range of odors and flavors in wine, whether attributes or defects.



The program is divided into five sections:

- An introduction to wine tasting

- Taste & mouth feel of wine

- Wine aromatics

- Wine spoilage

- Dessert wines



As a participant you will not only learn all about wine tasting but also be exposed to a range of wines and wine styles from around the world.

Fee: $450