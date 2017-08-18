 Calendar Home
Location:Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Winery
Map:829 NE 5th St #700, McMinnville, OR 97128, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/into-the-woods-a-look-at-coopers-and-barrel-distinction/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Into the Woods: A look at coopers and barrel distinction

The crew here at Brittan and Winderlea all have the commonality of curiosity. We ask questions and engage.

We invite you to engage with us as we offer three in-depth seminars and tastings this summer.

Seminar No.3:

Into the Woods: A look at coopers and barrel distinction

August 18th

One can easily get lost in the forests of France when talking about barrel selection. We will begin a guided journey by talking about difference in forests, coopers, toasting and barrel age in this seminar focused on the ever important back up singers that are barrels.

Brittan Vineyards and Winderlea Winery
