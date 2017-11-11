¡Salud! Dinner and Auction Gala

¡Salud! marks the debut of Oregon’s finest Pinot noirs and pays tribute to the hardworking men and women without whom our favorite wines wouldn’t be possible.

The evening gala celebrates Oregon winemaking at its best as we dine with the region’s finest winemakers and raise our paddles in support of Oregon’s seasonal workers and their families.

Domaine Serene | 6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, 97114



Saturday, November 11th | 5:00pm

Black Tie Optional