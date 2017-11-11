 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Serene
Map:6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/salud-dinner-and-auction-gala/
All Dates:Nov 11, 2017 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

¡Salud! Dinner and Auction Gala

¡Salud! marks the debut of Oregon’s finest Pinot noirs and pays tribute to the hardworking men and women without whom our favorite wines wouldn’t be possible.

The evening gala celebrates Oregon winemaking at its best as we dine with the region’s finest winemakers and raise our paddles in support of Oregon’s seasonal workers and their families.

Domaine Serene |  6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, 97114

Saturday, November 11th | 5:00pm

Tickets can be purchased here

Black Tie Optional

¡Salud! marks the debut of Oregon’s finest Pinot noirs and pays tribute to the hardworking men and women without whom our favorite wines wouldn’t be possible. The evening gala celebrates Oregon winemaking at its best as we dine with the region’s finest winemakers and raise our paddles in support of Oregon’s seasonal workers and their families. Domaine Serene |  6555 ...
Domaine Serene
Domaine Serene 97114 6555 NE Hilltop Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
November (2017)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS