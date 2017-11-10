 Calendar Home
Location: Ponzi Winery
19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140, USA
http://premierwineevents.com/event/salud-cuvee-tasting-and-big-board-auction-2/
Nov 10, 2017 3:00 pm - 6:30 pm

¡Salud! Cuvée Tasting and Big Board Auction

The ¡Salud! Vintners Circle creates one-of-a-kind Pinot Noir cuvées, their very best of the vintage, especially for ¡Salud!, and this is your only opportunity to add these incredibly rare wines to your collection. This unique auction weekend experience is unlike any other in the country, set in two of the Willamette Valley’s most elite venues. Join us and toast with these celebrated winemakers to the health of Oregon vineyard workers and their families!

Oregon’s most celebrated wineries preview their very best 2016 vintage Pinot Noirs, custom-made solely for ¡Salud!. Mingle with the winemakers, enjoy their exclusive cuvées, and enhance your cellar with a case or two of your favorite wines.

Ponzi Winery | 19500 SW Mountain Home Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140

Friday, November 10, 2017 | 3:00pm to 6:30pm

Tickets can be purchased here.

Casual Attire

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

