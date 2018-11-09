¡Salud! Big Board Auction and Pinot Party at Ponzi Vineyard

All new format! Enjoy sweeping views of Oregon wine country before stepping into Ponzi Vineyard’s crush pad for music, a glass of bubbles and a silent auction. Mingle with 40 of Oregon’s most celebrate winemakers, before the event kicks off and the 2017 vintage is revealed. As the winemakers man their tasting stations, get ready to sample 40 2017 vintage Pinot Noir cuvées, custom-made solely for ¡Salud!. These are wines made only once, found no where else. In between tastings, bid to win one of five 12-bottle cases available from each winery.

After the fast and furious bidding, head back to the crush pad for the Pinot Party! Swoop in to win your silent auction package must-haves, enjoy live music and creatively crafted food. Winemakers will step out from behind the tasting table to join guests in celebrating the end of harvest, and the power of a community coming together to take care of its own.