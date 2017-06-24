 Calendar Home
Location:Scott Paul Wines
Map:128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
Phone: 5038527300
Email:rodolphe@scottpaul.com
Website:http://scottpaul.com/events/
All Dates:Jun 24, 2017 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Ian's Famous Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil

Did you know that Ian’s Crawfish Boil* is world famous? Neither did he! With the collaboration of Mike Delaney & Co., Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines winemaker extraordinaire will prepare a lunch fair with attitude.

$40 per person – $30 for Wine Club Members

Reservation required – limited availability. Call 503-852-7300 or email us at rodolphe@scottpaul.com

*Caution: Crawfish is a shellfish and can produce allergic reactions. Most items will be served with the crawfish.

 

Scott Paul Wines
Scott Paul Wines 97111 128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
