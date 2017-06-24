|Location:
|Scott Paul Wines
|Map:
|128 S. Pine St., Carlton, OR 97111
|Phone:
|5038527300
|Email:
|rodolphe@scottpaul.com
|Website:
|http://scottpaul.com/events/
|All Dates:
Ian's Famous Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil
Did you know that Ian’s Crawfish Boil* is world famous? Neither did he! With the collaboration of Mike Delaney & Co., Scott Paul & Wildstock Wines winemaker extraordinaire will prepare a lunch fair with attitude.
$40 per person – $30 for Wine Club Members
Reservation required – limited availability. Call 503-852-7300 or email us at rodolphe@scottpaul.com
*Caution: Crawfish is a shellfish and can produce allergic reactions. Most items will be served with the crawfish.