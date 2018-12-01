|Location:
|Hyland Tasting Room
|Map:
|20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/hyland-estates-presents-a-night-of-comedy-food-wine-wtop-chef-alums-katsuji-tanabe-b-j-smith/
|All Dates:
Hyland Estates Presents: A night of Comedy, Food & Wine w/Top Chef alums, Katsuji Tanabe & B.J. Smith
This year’s wintery season kicks off at the Hyland Estates Tasting Room on Saturday night.
Hyland Estates Presents: A night of Comedy, Food & Wine w/Top Chef alums, Katsuji Tanabe & B.J. Smith
This year’s wintery season kicks off at the Hyland Estates Tasting Room on Saturday night.
Hyland Tasting Room
Hyland Tasting Room 20980 20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA