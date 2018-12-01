 Calendar Home
Location:Hyland Tasting Room
Map:20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/hyland-estates-presents-a-night-of-comedy-food-wine-wtop-chef-alums-katsuji-tanabe-b-j-smith/
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Hyland Estates Presents: A night of Comedy, Food & Wine w/Top Chef alums, Katsuji Tanabe & B.J. Smith

This year’s wintery season kicks off at the Hyland Estates Tasting Room on Saturday night.

This year’s wintery season kicks off at the Hyland Estates Tasting Room on Saturday night.
Hyland Tasting Room
Hyland Tasting Room 20980 20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable