Location:Hyland Estates
Map:20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR, 97115,United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/cloneval/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Hyland Estates – Cloneval

There’s going to be a big party at Hyland Estates and you’re all invited! For the first time, we will be celebrating Carnival along with previewing our 2016 single clone Pinot Noirs. There’s no better way to taste ahead on what will surely be an epic Oregon vintage. There will be masks, beads, games and prizes as well as some of the best Cajun food around thanks to Gem Creole Saloon in McMinnville!

$25 General Public
$10 Hyland Wine Society Guests

