Hurray for Rosé on Valentine’s Day!

Hurray for Rosé on Valentine’s Day!

Come celebrate our first rosé release, the 2017 Furioso Rosé of Pinot Noir! This weekend’s flight will consist of Rosé, Chardonnay, and three Pinot Noir wines, along with special guest Smitten Artisan Truffles’ two chocolate truffles made with our Pinot Noir wines in the ganache for the first 50 guests each day.

Tasting Fee this weekend will be $20 refundable with a 1 bottle purchase per person and is complimentary for La Famiglia Furioso Wine Club members (up to 4 guests total). Cheers!