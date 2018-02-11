 Calendar Home
Location:Furioso Vineyards
Map:8415 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR, 97115, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/hurray-for-rose-on-valentines-day/
All Dates:Feb 10, 2018 11:00 am
Feb 11, 2018 12:00 am - 5:00 pm

Hurray for Rosé on Valentine’s Day!

Come celebrate our first rosé release, the 2017 Furioso Rosé of Pinot Noir! This weekend’s flight will consist of Rosé, Chardonnay, and three Pinot Noir wines, along with special guest Smitten Artisan Truffles’ two chocolate truffles made with our Pinot Noir wines in the ganache for the first 50 guests each day.

Tasting Fee this weekend will be $20 refundable with a 1 bottle purchase per person and is complimentary for La Famiglia Furioso Wine Club members (up to 4 guests total). Cheers!

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

