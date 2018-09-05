Location: Helvetia Winery Map: 23269 NW Yungen Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124 Phone: 503-647-7596 Email: info@helvetiawinery.com Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/humpday%20bouteille.html All Dates: Jul 11, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 18, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Jul 25, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 1, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 22, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Aug 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sep 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm



Humpday Bouteille

Once again, we’ll be celebrating summer with fine music and wine on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 until 8:00. We’ve booked local artists including Lynn Conover, Galynne Davis, Mitch Ward, and Mark West to entertain while you enjoy the fresh air and the company that can make a summer evening a revival for you and your friends and family. Friendly dogs and children welcome . . . if they don't bite.