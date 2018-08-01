|Location:
|Helvetia Winery
|23269 NW Yungen Rd, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124
|503-647-7596
|info@helvetiawinery.com
Humpday Bouteille
Once again, we’ll be celebrating summer with fine music and wine on Wednesday evenings from 5:00 until 8:00. We’ve booked local artists including Lynn Conover, Galynne Davis, Mitch Ward, and Mark West to entertain while you enjoy the fresh air and the company that can make a summer evening a revival for you and your friends and family. Friendly dogs and children welcome . . . if they don't bite.
