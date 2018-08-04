 Calendar Home
Location:The park
Map:5739 Orchard Hts Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
Phone: 503-316-3911
Email:Kathkenvyd@aol.com
Website:http://www.kathkenvineyards.com
All Dates:Aug 4, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm Gate opens @ 6pm. Cover collected at the gate. Come early for closer parking.

Hot Tea Cold rocks it @ Kathken Vineyards!

Hot Tea Cold, a band that caught our attention @ John Pounds Benefit here at the vineyard last year, is back to entertain you & your friends with their powerful funk, groove, rhythm & blues & soul. I know you’re gonna love this band!! They consistently deliver exciting genuine music with a unique blend of artfully rendered covers and originals that pull from many genres.
So pack up the blanket, pull out the camp chair, put on your parka and get ready to experience & enjoy this exceptional band! Food & beverages, including our awesome wines, available for purchase @ each event. Dress casually as this is an outdoor event. No outside food or beverage of any kind allowed on premises! No children, dogs or ice chests please!

 

Fee: $10 per person

