|Location:
|August Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-554-6766 x115
|Email:
|tom@augustcellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.augustcellars.com
|All Dates:
Hot August Nights BBQ
August 11th 5:30pm to 8:30pm!
Come relax with us for an evening of wine and BBQ!
You'll be able to mingle with the Winery staff, including winemaker Jim!
Delicious food from The James Gang BBQ AND your first glass of wine are included in the price!
Think of it as an informal winemakers dinner!
BBQ dinner will include:
Brisket
Hawg Wings (Pork shanks)
2 sides
Rolls and fruit
There will be games (prizes as well) and fun conversation for all.
Leave the kiddos at home: This is 21+
$25 for the general public and $20 for wine club members.
Limited space!!!
Call the Tasting Room to reserve your night out!
503-554-6766 x 115
Open Daily 11am-5Pm
Fee: $25 non-members, $20 Wine Club Members
