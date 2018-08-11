Hot August Nights BBQ

August 11th 5:30pm to 8:30pm!



Come relax with us for an evening of wine and BBQ!



You'll be able to mingle with the Winery staff, including winemaker Jim!

Delicious food from The James Gang BBQ AND your first glass of wine are included in the price!

Think of it as an informal winemakers dinner!



BBQ dinner will include:

Brisket

Hawg Wings (Pork shanks)

2 sides

Rolls and fruit



There will be games (prizes as well) and fun conversation for all.



Leave the kiddos at home: This is 21+



$25 for the general public and $20 for wine club members.



Limited space!!!

Call the Tasting Room to reserve your night out!

503-554-6766 x 115

Open Daily 11am-5Pm

Fee: $25 non-members, $20 Wine Club Members