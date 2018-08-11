 Calendar Home
Location:August Cellars Tasting Room
Map:14000 NE Quarry Rd., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-554-6766 x115
Email:tom@augustcellars.com
Website:http://www.augustcellars.com
All Dates:Aug 11, 2018 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Hot August Nights BBQ

August 11th 5:30pm to 8:30pm!

Come relax with us for an evening of wine and BBQ!

You'll be able to mingle with the Winery staff, including winemaker Jim!
Delicious food from The James Gang BBQ AND your first glass of wine are included in the price!
Think of it as an informal winemakers dinner!

BBQ dinner will include:
Brisket
Hawg Wings (Pork shanks)
2 sides
Rolls and fruit

There will be games (prizes as well) and fun conversation for all.

Leave the kiddos at home: This is 21+

$25 for the general public and $20 for wine club members.

Limited space!!!
Call the Tasting Room to reserve your night out!
503-554-6766 x 115
Open Daily 11am-5Pm

 

Fee: $25 non-members, $20 Wine Club Members

BBQ evening on the crush pad. Food by James Gang BBQ!

