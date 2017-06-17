Location: Imperial River Company Map: 304 Bakeoven Rd, Maupin, OR 97037, USA Website: http://premierwineevents.com/event/hook-line-and-lange-wine-dinner-on-the-deschutes/ All Dates: Jun 17, 2017 5:00 pm

Hook, Line and Lange Wine Dinner on the Deschutes

Join Lange Estate Winery for Hook, Line & Wine ~ A Father’s Day Weekend Winemaker’s Dinner on the stunning Deschutes in Maupin, Oregon with our friends at Imperial River Company.

Treat the father figures in your life to a weekend of river revelries that culminate in a Saturday evening Winemaker’s Dinner featuring Lange Estate’s portfolio of Pinot gris, cool-climate Chardonnay and Pinot noir presented by father-and-son winemakers, Don & Jesse Lange.

Experience the great PNW outdoors with an open Saturday afternoon of recreational opportunities that might include hiking, biking, fishing or a Guided Half-Day Rafting Adventure through Imperial River Company (discount available for attendees of Hook, Line & Wine). Or, spend the early part of the day taking in some riverside relaxation before all the #foodandwine action begins.

Rally back at the Imperial for the start of Hook, Line and Wine:

5:00 PM – Welcome to Hook, Line & Wine. Fire up the evening with a Casting Class featuring Sage Fly Fishing gear and led by Jesse Lange. Enjoy a glass while you cast, plus passed Hors d’oeuvres.

5:00 PM – Enjoy a Three-Course Winemaker’s Dinner prepared by Chef Rodney of Imperial River Company and paired with special selections of Lange Estate wine.

End the evening fireside and see if you can’t compel a little crooning from Don Lange while you wine down the day on the Deschutes.

Call (541-395-2404) or email (reservations@deschutesriver.com) Imperial River Company to reserve a seat at Hook, Line & Wine and book your night or weekend stay at the same time.

Hook, Line & Wine is $99 per person and includes the Casting Class & Wine Hour that includes passed hors d’oeuvres and Lange Estate’s 2016 Rosé of Pinot noir, plus the Three-Course Winemaker’s Dinner featuring Chef Rodney and Lange Estate Winery’s portfolio of Pinot gris, Chardonnay and Pinot noir. Each attendee will also receive a complimentary Oregon Pinot Noir Riedel glass.

Separately, attendees may reserve a room at the Imperial River Company. All rooms at the Imperial are designed with Oregon adventure in comfort in mind. Reservations are limited. Additionally, guests who attend Hook, Line & Wine can take advantage of discounted pricing on half-day (*Saturday or Sunday) or full-day (*Friday or Sunday) guided raft trips with Imperial River Company.

Questions about Hook, Line & Wine with Lange Estate Winery and Imperial River Company? Contact Lange Estate at taylor@langewinery.com or call 503-538-6476 x 3.

Tickets: http://deschutesriver.com/.