Location:Lawrence Gallery
Map:19700 SW Hwy 18, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-843-3633
Email:info@lawrencegallery.net
Website:http://www.lawrencegallery.net
All Dates:May 7, 2017 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

"Honoring the Grape" show

The Lawrence Gallery/Wine Noir will be celebrating a Gary Lawrence 40th Anniversary Retrospective Art Show. Reception Sunday May 7th 2-4pm

Special group show celebrating Oregon Wine Month , May 19-31. Featuring paintings and sculptures "Honoring the Grape."

Wine Noir will be pairing boutique wines from the area with decadent handmade super food chocolates from Anandamide.

Fee: $Free

Lawrence Gallery featuring Gary Lawrence Retrospective Art show.

Lawrence Gallery
Lawrence Gallery 19700 19700 SW Hwy 18, McMinnville, OR 97128
