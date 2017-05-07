"Honoring the Grape" show

The Lawrence Gallery/Wine Noir will be celebrating a Gary Lawrence 40th Anniversary Retrospective Art Show. Reception Sunday May 7th 2-4pm



Special group show celebrating Oregon Wine Month , May 19-31. Featuring paintings and sculptures "Honoring the Grape."



Wine Noir will be pairing boutique wines from the area with decadent handmade super food chocolates from Anandamide.

Fee: $Free