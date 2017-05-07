|Location:
|Lawrence Gallery
|Map:
|19700 SW Hwy 18, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-843-3633
|Email:
|info@lawrencegallery.net
|Website:
|http://www.lawrencegallery.net
|All Dates:
"Honoring the Grape" show
The Lawrence Gallery/Wine Noir will be celebrating a Gary Lawrence 40th Anniversary Retrospective Art Show. Reception Sunday May 7th 2-4pm
Special group show celebrating Oregon Wine Month , May 19-31. Featuring paintings and sculptures "Honoring the Grape."
Wine Noir will be pairing boutique wines from the area with decadent handmade super food chocolates from Anandamide.
Fee: $Free
