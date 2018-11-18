 Calendar Home
Location:Bergstrom Wines
Map:18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-554-0463
Email:reservations@bergstromwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/homage-luncheon.html
All Dates:Nov 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Homage Luncheon

Homage stands as a testament to the strength of the Oregon wine community and the bond we share. This special wine is a blend of our best Pinot Noir barrels showcasing the finest elements of the vintage. Join us as we celebrate the release of our 2016 Homage Pinot Noir. Guests will enjoy a seasonally inspired menu presented by Chef Paul Bachand Recipe, A Neighborhood Kitchen & Recipe: Part Deux.

Guests will be treated to passed appetizers and Champagne at 12 pm and lunch begins at 12:30 pm. We kindly request no arrivals prior to 12 pm.

Please note that any food restrictions or allergies must be communicated by November 9th. Please dress in warm, comfortable layers as this event is hosted in our barrel cellar.

Members $125, Non Members $175. We offer 2 complimentary seats with the purchase of a 12 bottle case of the featured wines.

Please RSVP to our email or call.

We look forward to sharing this special day with you.

Cheers,

the Bergstrom Team

 

Bergstrom Wines
Bergstrom Wines 18215 18215 NE Calkins Lane, Newberg, Oregon 97132
