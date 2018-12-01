 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 503-648-8198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/holiday-shopping-at-the-winery.html
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Holiday Shopping at the Winery

Join us for our Holiday Bazaar at the Winery!

We will have 15 vendors bringing their best gifts for you to purchase.

Come to the winery and do some holiday shopping.

We have some very unique vendors that will have one of a kind items for that person who has everything.

Join us for our Holiday Bazaar at the Winery! We will have 15 vendors bringing their best gifts for you to purchase. Come to the winery and do some holiday shopping. We have some very unique vendors that will have one of a kind items for that person who has everything.
Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable