|Cerulean Wine
|1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR, 97209, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/holiday-market-at-cerulean/
Holiday Market at Cerulean
Looking for that special gift this holiday season? Wouldn’t it be amazing to go wine tasting while you shop. Well, guess what?
You can! Come enjoy wine tasting at Cerulean and shop local Portland makers for our Holiday Market on December 10th. We’ll have wine specials, holiday baskets, and packages for sale as well!
Vendors will be posted as we near the event date.