 Calendar Home
Location:Cerulean Wine
Map:1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR, 97209, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/holiday-market-at-cerulean/
All Dates:Dec 10, 2017 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Holiday Market at Cerulean

Looking for that special gift this holiday season? Wouldn’t it be amazing to go wine tasting while you shop. Well, guess what?

You can! Come enjoy wine tasting at Cerulean and shop local Portland makers for our Holiday Market on December 10th. We’ll have wine specials, holiday baskets, and packages for sale as well!

Vendors will be posted as we near the event date.

Looking for that special gift this holiday season? Wouldn’t it be amazing to go wine tasting while you shop. Well, guess what? You can! Come enjoy wine tasting at Cerulean and shop local Portland makers for our Holiday Market on December 10th. We’ll have wine specials, holiday baskets, and packages for sale as well! Vendors will be posted as we near the event date.
Cerulean Wine
Cerulean Wine 97209 1439 NW Marshall St, Portland, OR, 97209, United States
December (2017)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS