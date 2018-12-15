Holiday Karaoke in the Hideaway

Do you hear what I hear? Help us deck the halls and sing your favorite holiday tunes while enjoying your favorite wines! It won't be a silent night for long as we start rockin' around the Christmas tree! Baby, it's cold outside so warm up with a glass of Dobbes wine before you settle down for your long winter's nap. We'll be offering special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles for the evening as well as a selection of beer and light bites.



$5 donation to our local Food Bank OR 5 cans of food for admission.



Ages 21 and over, please.

Fee: $5