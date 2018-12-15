 Calendar Home
Location:Dobbes Family Estate
Map:240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-1141
Email:info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
All Dates:Dec 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Holiday Karaoke in the Hideaway

Do you hear what I hear? Help us deck the halls and sing your favorite holiday tunes while enjoying your favorite wines! It won't be a silent night for long as we start rockin' around the Christmas tree! Baby, it's cold outside so warm up with a glass of Dobbes wine before you settle down for your long winter's nap. We'll be offering special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles for the evening as well as a selection of beer and light bites.

$5 donation to our local Food Bank OR 5 cans of food for admission.

Ages 21 and over, please.

 

Fee: $5

Dobbes Family Estate
Dobbes Family Estate 97115 240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
