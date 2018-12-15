|Location:
|Dobbes Family Estate
|240 SE 5th Street, Dundee, OR 97115
|503-538-1141
|info@dobbesfamilyestate.com
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/holiday-karaoke-in-the-hideaway.html
Holiday Karaoke in the Hideaway
Do you hear what I hear? Help us deck the halls and sing your favorite holiday tunes while enjoying your favorite wines! It won't be a silent night for long as we start rockin' around the Christmas tree! Baby, it's cold outside so warm up with a glass of Dobbes wine before you settle down for your long winter's nap. We'll be offering special pricing on Dobbes glass pours and bottles for the evening as well as a selection of beer and light bites.
$5 donation to our local Food Bank OR 5 cans of food for admission.
Ages 21 and over, please.
Fee: $5