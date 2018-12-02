|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Winery
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
|Phone:
|5038687076
|Email:
|jeff@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/
|All Dates:
Holiday Fair
Where can you go to sip great wine paired with artisan chocolates, hear live music and comedy, attend a play and find unique hand-made gifts for just about everyone on your shopping list – all in one place? Arcane Cellars is pleased to host its annual Holiday Chocolate and Wine Pairing on Sunday December 2nd from 12 noon to 5 pm at our Wheatland Tasting Room in Salem.
Wine and chocolate pairing Artisan gifts Live music Holiday Plays Fire Pit Kitchen Food Truck