 Calendar Home
Location:Arcane Cellars Winery
Map:22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
Phone: 5038687076
Email:jeff@arcanecellars.com
Website:http://https://arcanecellars.com/
All Dates:Dec 2, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Holiday Fair

Where can you go to sip great wine paired with artisan chocolates, hear live music and comedy, attend a play and find unique hand-made gifts for just about everyone on your shopping list – all in one place? Arcane Cellars is pleased to host its annual Holiday Chocolate and Wine Pairing on Sunday December 2nd from 12 noon to 5 pm at our Wheatland Tasting Room in Salem.

Wine and chocolate pairing Artisan gifts Live music Holiday Plays Fire Pit Kitchen Food Truck

Arcane Cellars Winery
Arcane Cellars Winery 22350 22350 Magness Rd. NW, Salem, Oregon 97304
December (2018)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable